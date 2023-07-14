Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens gain, Solana surges 33%

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies gained in trade today. The global crypto market cap stood at 1.25 trillion, with a volume of nearly $71.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, gained 2.68 percent to $31.236. Its market value stood at $606.96 billion. The trade volume was at $26.33 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 6.78 percent to $2,000.43 with a market capitalisation of $240.33 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $12.94 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, was up 8.49 percent. Its market value stood at $9.87 billion. The trade volume was at $774.62 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu gained 6.55 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.69 billion. The trade volume was $225.89 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana gained 33.30 percent to $29.142 with a market capitalisation of $11.58 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $2.54 billion in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon gained 18.73 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.99 billion. The trade volume was $1.07 billion in the last 24 hours.

