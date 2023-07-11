Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens gain, Polygon up 10%

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies gained on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at 1.18 trillion, with a volume of nearly $32.31 billion in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, gained 1.6 percent to 30,592.2. Its market value stood at $592.68 billion. The trade volume was at $14.67 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 1.65 percent to $1,885.91 with a market capitalisation of $226.10 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.9 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, was up 1.57 percent. Its market value stood at $9.15 billion. The trade volume was at $219.52 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.47 billion. The trade volume was $91.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana gained 5.89 percent to $22.13 with a market capitalisation of $8.84 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $532.54 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon gained 10.30 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.91 billion. The trade volume was $530.64 million in the last 24 hours.

"The crypto market has seen slight positive price action in the last 24 hours. The global crypto market capitalisation, up 1.6 percent, is at $1.23 trillion. The crypto fear and greed index has also jumped by a point and continues to be in the greed zone with a score of 57/100," said Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk.