Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens gain, Polygon up 10%

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies gained on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at 1.18 trillion, with a volume of nearly $32.31 billion in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, gained 1.6 percent to 30,592.2. Its market value stood at $592.68 billion. The trade volume was at $14.67 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 1.65 percent to $1,885.91 with a market capitalisation of $226.10 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.9 billion in the last 24 hours.