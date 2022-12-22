Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin falls, Ethereum gains as most other tokens move lower

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies fell on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at nearly $810 billion, with a volume of $25.8 billion in the past 24 hours. "Most cryptocurrencies saw a slight drop in value following the release of the US consumer confidence report, which reached an eight-month high," Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex highlighted.

1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.1 percent to $16,826.5. Its market value stood at $323.8 billion. The trade volume was at $14.6 billion.

2 / 8

"BTC has been trading within a narrow range and attempting to gain upward momentum. It recently recovered from the $16,815 level and is currently watching the $17,000 level, potentially leading to a return to the $18,000 range," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex.

3 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 0.3 percent to $1,213.9 with a market capitalisation of $148.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $4.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

4 / 8

On Ethereum, Patel said, "It recently bounced back from the support at $1,150, indicating stronger demand for buying at lower levels."

5 / 8

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 0.1 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $9.8 billion. The trade volume was at $338.3 billion.

6 / 8

Solana | Solana fell 0.5 percent to $12.1 with a market capitalisation of $4.4 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $162 million in the last 24 hours.

7 / 8

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell nearly a percent with a market capitalisation of $4.5 billion. The trade volume was $82 million in the last 24 hours.

8 / 8

Polygon | Polygon fell 0.6 percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $6.9 billion. The trade volume was $180.1 million in the last 24 hours.