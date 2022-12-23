English
Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin and Ethereum gains, other tokens move higher

By Asmita Pant  Dec 23, 2022 8:41:42 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies moved higher on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at nearly $810.7 billion, with a volume of $28.9 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.1 percent to $16,872. Its market value stood at $323.5 billion. The trade volume was at $16.4 billion. The token has fallen 3.5 percent in the last seven days. 

2 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 0.9 percent to $1,224.8 with a market capitalisation of $149.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.3 billion in the last 24 hours. The token has fallen 4.2 percent in last seven days. 

3 / 8

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 5.7 percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $10.3 billion. The trade volume was at $628.3 million.

4 / 8

Solana | Solana fell 0.7 percent to $12 with a market capitalisation of $4.4 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $194.2 million in the last 24 hours.

5 / 8

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.4 billion. The trade volume was $97.5 million in the last 24 hours.

6 / 8

Polygon | Polygon rose 1.7 percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $7 billion. The trade volume was $198.6 million in the last 24 hours.

7 / 8

8 / 8

