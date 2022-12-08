Bitcoin slips below $17,000 as cryptocurrencies fall

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies edged lower on Thursday, reversing most gains from the previous session. The global crypto market cap stood at $840.4 billion, with a volume of nearly $36.7 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.4 percent slipping below the $17,000 mark again. At the last count, the token was trading at $16,831.2. Its market value stood at $323.8 billion. The trade volume was at $19.4 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, slumped 3.4 percent to $1,225.4 with a market capitalisation of $150.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.6 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, plunged 5.2 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at almost $12.7 billion. The trade volume was at $614.1 million.

Solana | Solana plunged 5.8 percent to $13.4 with a market capitalisation of $4.9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $224 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 2.8 percent with a market capitalisation of nearly $5 billion. The trade volume was $109.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 2.8 percent to $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $7.8 billion. The trade volume was $298.1.1 million in the last 24 hours.

