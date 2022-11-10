Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin slips below $17,000, Solana plunges 37.6%

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies plunged on Thursday with Bitcoin slipping below 17,000. The global crypto market cap stood at $810.3 billion, with a volume of $188.9 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, slumped 11.1 percent to $16,115.1. Its market value stood at $310.8 billion. The trade volume was at $106.1 billion. The token has fallen to two-year low.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, slumped 11.9 percent to $1,141 with a market capitalisation of $139.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $40.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 8.3 percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at almost $10.1 billion. The trade volume was at $2.8 billion.

Solana | Solana plunged 37.6 percent to $13.8 with a market capitalisation of almost $5 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $4.8 billion in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 6.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.1 billion. The trade volume was $671 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon slumped 12.9 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.4 billion. The trade volume was $1.7 billion in the last 24 hours.

