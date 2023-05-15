Crypto price today: Bitcoin rises a little over 27k, Ethereum up 1%, other tokens gain

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies edged higher on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.13 trillion, with a volume of $25.20 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, gained 1.2 percent to $27,188.4. Its market value stood at $526.86 billion. The trade volume was at $11.44 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 1.18 percent to $1,825.28 with a market capitalisation of $224.31 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.69 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, gained 1.1 percent. Its market value stood at $10.13 billion. The trade volume was at $205.49 million.

Solana | Solana gained 0.81 percent to $21.220 with a market capitalisation of $8.38 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $205.49 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu gained 1.26 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.22 billion million. The trade volume was $90.99 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon gained 2.01 percent to $0.869 with a market capitalisation of $8.01 billion. The trade volume was $314.95 million in the last 24 hours.