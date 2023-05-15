English
Crypto price today: Bitcoin rises a little over 27k, Ethereum up 1%, other tokens gain

Crypto price today: Bitcoin rises a little over 27k, Ethereum up 1%, other tokens gain

Crypto price today: Bitcoin rises a little over 27k, Ethereum up 1%, other tokens gain
By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 10:17:39 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies edged higher on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.13 trillion, with a volume of $25.20 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, gained 1.2 percent to $27,188.4. Its market value stood at $526.86 billion. The trade volume was at $11.44 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 1.18 percent to $1,825.28 with a market capitalisation of $224.31 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.69 billion in the last 24 hours.

