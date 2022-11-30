Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin near $17,000, Ethereum jumps 8%

SUMMARY Major cryptocurrencies moved higher on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $855.7 billion, with a volume of $47.4 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 4.6 percent to $17,000.6. Its market value stood at $325.2 billion. The trade volume was at $25.9 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, jumped 8.4 percent to $1,275.9 with a market capitalisation of $155.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $9 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, jumped 7.5 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at almost $14.2 billion. The trade volume was at $1.5 billion.

Solana | Solana rose 3.2 percent to $13.9 with a market capitalisation of $5 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $277.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 2.2 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.1 billion. The trade volume was $144.9 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 5.2 percent to $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $7.6 billion. The trade volume was $258.1 million in the last 24 hours.

