Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin gains but below $17,000, other tokens rise

SUMMARY Major cryptocurrencies moved higher on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $824.7 billion, with a volume of $45.2 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose one percent to $16,278.9. Its market value stood at $312.6 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $24.6 billion.

"Buyers will have to hold the gained initiative to reserve the trend. If the price breaks above the downtrend line, BTC might rally to the overhead resistance at $17,622," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether increased 1.7 percent at $1,183.5 at the last count, with a market capitalisation of $144.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $6.6 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Buyers should continue to defend to see ETH rise above the $1,300 level."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, jumped 7.5 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $13.5 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $1.3 billion.

Solana | Solana rose five percent to $13.4 with a market capitalisation of $4.9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $354.9 billion in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu increased two percent with a market capitalisation of almost $5 billion. The trade volume was almost $138.6 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 2.1 percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $7.3 billion. The trade volume was $257.9 million in the last 24 hours.