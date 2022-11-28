Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin below $17,000, Ethereum down 4%, other tokens follow suit

SUMMARY Major cryptocurrencies moved lower on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $816.8 billion, with a volume of $43.9 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 5

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 2.5 percent to $16,116. Its market value stood at $310.1 billion. The trade volume was at $23.1 billion. The token has increased 0.6 percent in the past seven days.

2 / 5

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 4.2 percent to $1,164.8 with a market capitalisation of $142.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.3 billion in the last 24 hours. The token has jumped 4.2 percent in the last seven days.

3 / 5

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 2.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.9 billion. The trade volume was $238.6 million in the last 24 hours.

4 / 5

Solana | Solana slumpped 10.1 percent to $12.8 with a market capitalisation of $4.7 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $316.1 million in the last 24 hours.

5 / 5

Polygon | Polygon fell 4.3 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.1 billion. The trade volume was $252.8 million in the last 24 hours.