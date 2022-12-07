English
cryptocurrency News

Bitcoin above $17,000, Ethereum and other crypto tokens trade mixed

By Asmita Pant  Dec 7, 2022 9:49:45 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $855.1 billion, with a volume of nearly $35.7 billion in the past 24 hours. "Since the situation remains a little uncertain with volatility reducing, it means both bulls and bears do not have the power to make a move," according to Edul Patel, CEO and Co Founder of Mudrex.

bitcoin, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, bitcoin prices October 13
Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.2 percent to $17,060.6. Its market value stood at $327.8 billion. The trade volume was at $19.5 billion.

"The target for BTC buyers is that the $17,240 level will signal the price recovery," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co Founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, ethereum prices October 13
Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 0.1 percent to $1,266.4 with a market capitalisation of $154.9 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.2 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "The price break above the $1,300 level can instill confidence in the buyers."

Dogecoin, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Dogecoin prices October 13
Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 1.8 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $13.3 billion. The trade volume was at $525.4 million.

Solana, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Solana prices October 13
Solana | Solana rose 0.8 percent to $14.1 with a market capitalisation of $5.3 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $266.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Shiba Inu prices October 13
Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.1 billion. The trade volume was $96.8 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Polygon prices October 13
Polygon | Polygon fell 0.3 percent to $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $8 billion. The trade volume was $221.9 billion in the last 24 hours.

