Cryptocurrency today: Bitcoin above $16,000, Ethereum up 3.3%

1 Min(s) Read

By Asmita Pant  Nov 24, 2022 8:42 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Most cryptocurrencies extended gains on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $837.4 billion, with a volume of $62.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.2 percent to $16,695.3. Its market value stood at $321 billion. The trade volume was at $33.2 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 3.3 percent to $1,200.3 with a market capitalisation of $146.9 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $11.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, climbed 2.4 percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at $11 billion. The trade volume was at $552 million.

Solana | Solana surged 10.5 percent to $14.5 with a market capitalisation of $5.3 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $874.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 1.2 percent with a market capitalisation of $5 billion. The trade volume was $161.8 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon increased 1.6 percent to $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $7.7 billion. The trade volume was $476.9 billion in the last 24 hours.

