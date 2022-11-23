Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin above 16,000, Ethereum rises 5%

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies rose on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $819.2 billion, with a volume of nearly $62.2 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 4.2 percent to $16,572.4. Its market value stood at $316.9 billion. The trade volume was at $31.7 billion.

"The price of Bitcoin has fixed above the resistance level at $15,932. Currently, one needs to pay attention to the $16,000 mark. If bulls can hold the gained initiative today, BTC will likely trade at $16,500 soon," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 4.8 percent to $1,163 with a market capitalisation of $142.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $12.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum, has also bounced back from its new yearly low. The dip could be due to a number of institutional investors actively using ETH to gain liquidity amid the market crisis. If bulls can hold ETH above the current level, we could see it trade above the $1,200 level by the end of the day."

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu jumped 6.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.9 billion. The trade volume was $184.8 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana jumped 11.4 percent to $13 with a market capitalisation of $4.7 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $628.6 billion in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon jumped 7.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.5 billion. The trade volume was $688.1 million in the last 24 hours.