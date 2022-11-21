English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homephotos Newscryptocurrency News

Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin falls but holds ground above $16,000, Ethereum slips 7.1%

Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin falls but holds ground above $16,000, Ethereum slips 7.1%

Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin falls but holds ground above $16,000, Ethereum slips 7.1%
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies fell on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $799.4 billion, with a volume of nearly $59.9 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, slumped three percent to $16,178. Its market value stood at $310.2 billion. The trade volume was at $11.4 billion.

2 / 8

"Even though BTC is down, it managed to stay above $16,000, holding its support position for an impressive nine days. If buyers can push the price of BTC above the overhead trendline, we might see an upward trend," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum, ether, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
3 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, plunged 7.2 percent to $1,132.2 with a market capitalisation of $138.2 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $11.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

4 / 8

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum was seen changing hands below its support level at $1,200. If the selling pressure does not subside, we may see ETH drop to $1,080. ETH will likely remain under the bearish threat until the price remains below the trendline."

Dogecoin, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
5 / 8

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, plummeted 10.8 percent on Monday. Its market value stood at almost $7 billion. The trade volume was at $488.2 million.

Solana, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
6 / 8

Solana | Solana plunged 10.6 percent to $11.8 with a market capitalisation of $4.3 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $545.8 billion in the last 24 hours.

shiba inu, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
7 / 8

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 5.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.8 billion. The trade volume was $177.6 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
8 / 8

Polygon | Polygon slumped eight percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $7 billion. The trade volume was $487.4 million in the last 24 hours.asm

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

These US celebrities are named in lawsuit against FTX

arrow down

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng