Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum gain around 2%, Solana jumps over 5%

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies gained on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at 1.21 trillion, with a volume of nearly $35.04 billion in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, gained 2.11 percent to $31,417.7. Its market value stood at $607.83 billion. The trade volume was at $11.54 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 1.82 percent to $1,956.57 with a market capitalisation of $234.18 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.67 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, was up 0.73 percent. Its market value stood at $9.57 billion. The trade volume was at $317.20 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.39 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.5 billion. The trade volume was $129.65 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana gained 5.16 percent to $20,077 with a market capitalisation of $8.13 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $409.92 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon gained 0.33 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.46 billion. The trade volume was $312.66 million in the last 24 hours.

"There has been slight selling pressure in the crypto market in the last 24 hours. However, the global crypto market capitalisation continues to be above $1.2 trillion. The crypto fear and greed index is down by 5 points but remains in the greed zone with a score of 56/100," said Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk