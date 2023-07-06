CNBC TV18
Terms and Conditions

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum gain around 2%, Solana jumps over 5%

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 3:04:05 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies gained on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at 1.21 trillion, with a volume of nearly $35.04 billion in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, gained 2.11 percent to $31,417.7. Its market value stood at $607.83 billion. The trade volume was at $11.54 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 1.82 percent to $1,956.57 with a market capitalisation of $234.18 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.67 billion in the last 24 hours.

X