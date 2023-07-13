Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens fall, Polygon drops 2%

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies dropped on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at 1.18 trillion, with a volume of nearly $30.93 billion in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.18 percent to 30,358.6. Its market value stood at $589.44 billion. The trade volume was at $14.78 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, dropped 1.01 percent to $1,870.80 with a market capitalisation of $224.81 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.25 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, was down 0.75 percent. Its market value stood at $9.09 billion. The trade volume was at $167.32 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.41 billion. The trade volume was $73.81 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana fell 0.97 percent to $21.82 with a market capitalisation of $8.78 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $565.14 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon dropped 2.04 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.75 billion. The trade volume was $278.21 million in the last 24 hours.

"Performance of the crypto market has been largely range-bound in the last 24 hours. The global crypto market capitalization is $1.22 trillion, down 0.9 percent. The crypto fear and greed index, down 7 points from yesterday, continues to stay in the greed zone with a score of 57/100," said Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk.