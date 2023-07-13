Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens fall, Polygon drops 2%

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies dropped on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at 1.18 trillion, with a volume of nearly $30.93 billion in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.18 percent to 30,358.6. Its market value stood at $589.44 billion. The trade volume was at $14.78 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, dropped 1.01 percent to $1,870.80 with a market capitalisation of $224.81 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.25 billion in the last 24 hours.