Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin and Ethereum move higher, other tokens extend losses

By Asmita Pant  Jan 2, 2023 8:15:34 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Bitcoin and Ethereum rose on Monday, while other cryptocurrencies moved lower. The global crypto market cap stood at $795.2 billion, with a volume of $17.4 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.2 percent to $16,576.6. Its market value stood at $319.3 billion. The trade volume was at $9.4 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 0.1 percent to $1,196.2 with a market capitalisation of $146.4 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $2.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 0.6 percent on Monday. Its market value stood at $9.2 billion. The trade volume was at $197 million.

Solana | Solana slumped 1.3 percent to $9.9 with a market capitalisation of $3.6 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $189.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.4 billion. The trade volume was $56.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 0.3 percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $6.6 billion. The trade volume was $110.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

