Homephotos Newscryptocurrency News

Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin and Ethereum rise, other tokens edged lower
By Asmita Pant  Dec 20, 2022 10:15:35 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $805 billion, with a volume of $34.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.1 percent to $16,722. Its market value stood at $321.6 billion. The trade volume was at $19.8 billion. 

"The price of Bitcoin fell below $17,000 as it struggled to regain momentum following a volatile weekend. In order to prevent further declines, bulls must maintain support at the $16,200 to $16,500 range," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 1.1 percent to $1,194.6 with a market capitalisation of $145.9 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum, on the other hand, remained stable, as neither bulls nor bears had enough strength to make a significant move. Ethereum's price could increase if it breaks above the $1,200 level."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, slumped 4.6 percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at $9.8 billion. The trade volume was at $635.8 million.

Solana | Solana fell 0.6 percent to $12.2 with a market capitalisation of $4.5 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $207.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slipped 2.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.6 billion. The trade volume was $202.8 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 1.4 percent to almost $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $8.1 billion. The trade volume was $268.8 million in the last 24 hours.

