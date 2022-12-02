Bitcoin hovers below $17,000, Ethereum and other crypto tokens fall

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies edged lower on Friday, 24 hours as the market reacted to the Fed’s policies. The global crypto market cap stood at $850.3 billion, with a volume of nearly $42.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.2 percent to $16,921.8. Its market value stood at $325.1 billion. The trade volume was at $22.4 billion. The token has climbed 2.3 percent in the last seven days.

"After collapsing in mid-November, BTC’s price is now back near the $17,000 level. However, BTC is trading below its previous annual minimum peak of $17,500 touched in June. If bulls can make a move above the $17,500 holding on to it, we could see BTC at the $18,000 level soon," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell almost one percent to nearly $1,274 with a market capitalisation of $155.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.6 billion in the last 24 hours. The token has jumped seven percent in one week.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 5.2 percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $13.1 billion. The trade volume was at $877.5 million.

Solana | Solana fell 3.3 percent to $13.4 with a market capitalisation of $4.9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $4.9 billion in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 1.2 percent with a market capitalisation of $5 billion. The trade volume was $112 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell one percent to $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $8 billion. The trade volume was $439.4 billion in the last 24 hours.