English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homephotos Newscryptocurrency News

Bitcoin hovers below $17,000, Ethereum and other crypto tokens fall

Bitcoin hovers below $17,000, Ethereum and other crypto tokens fall

Bitcoin hovers below $17,000, Ethereum and other crypto tokens fall
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Dec 2, 2022 9:05:01 AM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies edged lower on Friday, 24 hours as the market reacted to the Fed’s policies. The global crypto market cap stood at $850.3 billion, with a volume of nearly $42.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

bitcoin, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, bitcoin prices October 13
1 / 7

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.2 percent to $16,921.8. Its market value stood at $325.1 billion. The trade volume was at $22.4 billion. The token has climbed 2.3 percent in the last seven days. 

CNBCTV18
2 / 7

"After collapsing in mid-November, BTC’s price is now back near the $17,000 level. However, BTC is trading below its previous annual minimum peak of $17,500 touched in June. If bulls can make a move above the $17,500 holding on to it, we could see BTC at the $18,000 level soon," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, ethereum prices October 13
3 / 7

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell almost one percent to nearly $1,274 with a market capitalisation of $155.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.6 billion in the last 24 hours. The token has jumped seven percent in one week.  

Dogecoin, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Dogecoin prices October 13
4 / 7

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 5.2 percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $13.1 billion. The trade volume was at $877.5 million.

Solana, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Solana prices October 13
5 / 7

Solana | Solana fell 3.3 percent to $13.4 with a market capitalisation of $4.9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $4.9 billion in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Shiba Inu prices October 13
6 / 7

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 1.2 percent with a market capitalisation of $5 billion. The trade volume was $112 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Polygon prices October 13
7 / 7

Polygon | Polygon fell one percent to $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $8 billion. The trade volume was $439.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

Altcoins to watch out for in December

arrow down

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng