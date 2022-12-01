Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin above $17,000, Ethereum jumps 1%

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at nearly $860 billion, with a volume of nearly $49 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose one percent to $17,132.4. Its market value stood at $328.9 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $27 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 1.4 percent to $1,289.3 with a market capitalisation of $157.3 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell nearly three percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at $13.8 billion. The trade volume was at $1.2 billion.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.1 billion. The trade volume was $163.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana increased 0.8 percent to $13.9 with a market capitalisation of $5.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $317.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon jumped 6.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $8.1 billion. The trade volume was nearly $495 million in the last 24 hours.

