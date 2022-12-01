English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homephotos Newscryptocurrency News

Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin above $17,000, Ethereum jumps 1%

Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin above $17,000, Ethereum jumps 1%

Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin above $17,000, Ethereum jumps 1%
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Dec 1, 2022 8:47:31 AM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at nearly $860 billion, with a volume of nearly $49 billion in the past 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose one percent to $17,132.4. Its market value stood at $328.9 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $27 billion.

CNBCTV18
2 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 1.4 percent to $1,289.3 with a market capitalisation of $157.3 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
3 / 8

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell nearly three percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at $13.8 billion. The trade volume was at $1.2 billion.

CNBCTV18
4 / 8

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.1 billion. The trade volume was $163.2 million in the last 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
5 / 8

Solana | Solana increased 0.8 percent to $13.9 with a market capitalisation of $5.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $317.1 million in the last 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
6 / 8

Polygon | Polygon jumped 6.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $8.1 billion. The trade volume was nearly $495 million in the last 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
7 / 8

CNBCTV18
8 / 8

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

Experts explain where Bitcoin could go from here

arrow down

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng