Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum falls

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies registered loss on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.01 trillion, with a volume of $80.01 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 4.09 percent to $21,896. Its market value stood at $422.58 billion. The trade volume was at $32.70 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 5.25 percent to $1,548.37. The trade volume of Ethereum was $10.74 billion in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 5.40 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.85 billion. The trade volume was $519.65 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana fell 7.99 percent to $20.81 with a market capitalisation of $7.8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $873.81 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 1.33 percent with a market capitalisation of $10.97 billion. The trade volume was $1.31 billion in the last 24 hours.