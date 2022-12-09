Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin above $17,000, Ethereum up 4.5%; other tokens gain

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies edged higher on Thursday, reversing most losses from the previous session. The global crypto market cap stood at $858.1 billion, with a volume of nearly $37.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 2.6 percent to $17,252. Its market value stood at $331 billion. The trade volume was at $20.5 billion. The token has gained 1.2 percent in the last seven days.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, jumped 4.5 percent to $1,282.6 with a market capitalisation of $156.2 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.2 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose three percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $13 billion. The trade volume was at $487.9 million.

Solana | Solana rose 2.2 percent to $13.7 with a market capitalisation of $5 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $187.8 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu increased nearly two percent with a market capitalisation of $5.1 billion. The trade volume was $93.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon jumped 3.7 percent to almost $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $8.1 billion. The trade volume was $268.8 million in the last 24 hours.

