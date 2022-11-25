Bitcoin, Ethereum down over 1% as cryptocurrencies extend losses

SUMMARY Major cryptocurrencies moved lower on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $828.5 billion, with a volume of $48.3 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.5 percent to $16,503.9. Its market value stood at $317.8 billion. The trade volume was at $25.4 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 1.4 percent to $1,186.4 with a market capitalisation of $146.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $9.2 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 2.6 percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $10.9 billion. The trade volume was at $364.3 billion.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slumped 2.8 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.9 billion. The trade volume was $109.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana slipped 2.4 percent to $14.1 with a market capitalisation of $5.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $569.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon slumped 4.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.3 billion. The trade volume was $323.3 million in the last 24 hours.

