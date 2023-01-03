Cryptocurrency prices: Solana jumps 12%, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens extend gains

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies moved higher on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $805.9 billion, with a volume of $23.6 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.7 percent to $16,678.2. Its market value stood at $321.2 billion. The trade volume was at $12.1 billion.

2 / 8

"The tight consolidation in Bitcoin signals indecision among the bulls and the bears. If BTC breaks below the $16,256 level, selling might increase, leading to retesting the support levels. However, if the price breaks above $17,061, we will likely see a tough battle between the bulls and the bears," Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

3 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 1.6 percent to $1,214.2 with a market capitalisation of $148.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $3.7 billion in the last 24 hours.

4 / 8

On Ethereum, Patel said, "On the other hand, Ethereum has broken its nearest resistance level at $1,205 in the past 24 hours. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, ETH may rise towards the $1,236 level."

5 / 8

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, jumped 3.2 percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at $9.5 billion. The trade volume was at $390.2 million.

6 / 8

Solana | Solana surged 12.3 percent to $11.1 with a market capitalisation of $4.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $574.1 million in the last 24 hours.

7 / 8

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 1.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.5 billion. The trade volume was $83.4 million in the last 24 hours.

8 / 8

Polygon | Polygon climbed 3.9 percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $6.8 billion. The trade volume was $191.1 billion in the last 24 hours.