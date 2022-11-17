Homephotos newscryptocurrency news

Bitcoin holds ground below $17,000, Ethereum slips 3.9% as cryptocurrencies fall

By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies fell on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $834.2 billion, with a volume of nearly $60.2 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.9 percent to $16,620.8. Its market value stood at $320.3 billion. The trade volume was at $33.4 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 3.9 percent to $1,210.6 with a market capitalisation of $148.9 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $12 billion in the last 24 hours. 

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 1.8 percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at $11.4 billion. The trade volume was at $713 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.9 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.1 billion. The trade volume was $224 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana slipped 1.9 percent to $14.2 with a market capitalisation of nearly $5.2 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $479.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon slumped 4.9 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.9 billion. The trade volume was $481.3 million in the last 24 hours.

