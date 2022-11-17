    English
    cryptocurrency News

    Bitcoin holds ground below $17,000, Ethereum slips 3.9% as cryptocurrencies fall

    Bitcoin holds ground below $17,000, Ethereum slips 3.9% as cryptocurrencies fall

    Bitcoin holds ground below $17,000, Ethereum slips 3.9% as cryptocurrencies fall
    By Asmita Pant

    SUMMARY

    Cryptocurrencies fell on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $834.2 billion, with a volume of nearly $60.2 billion in the past 24 hours.

    Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.9 percent to $16,620.8. Its market value stood at $320.3 billion. The trade volume was at $33.4 billion.

    Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 3.9 percent to $1,210.6 with a market capitalisation of $148.9 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $12 billion in the last 24 hours. 

    Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 1.8 percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at $11.4 billion. The trade volume was at $713 million.

    Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.9 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.1 billion. The trade volume was $224 million in the last 24 hours.

    Solana | Solana slipped 1.9 percent to $14.2 with a market capitalisation of nearly $5.2 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $479.1 million in the last 24 hours.

    Polygon | Polygon slumped 4.9 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.9 billion. The trade volume was $481.3 million in the last 24 hours.

