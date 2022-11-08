Cross
    cryptocurrency News

    Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum and others fall, Dogecoin, Solana down more than 10%

    Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum and others fall, Dogecoin, Solana down more than 10%

    Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum and others fall, Dogecoin, Solana down more than 10%
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Cryptocurrencies extended losses on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1 trillion, with a volume of $94.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

    Bitcoin, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
    Bitcoin

    Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, slumped 3.1 percent to $20,270. Its market value stood at $392.4 billion. The trade volume was at $54 billion.

    2 / 8

    "Bitcoin is trading above its critical level at $20,500, it has struggled to break above $21,000. BTC has been down by nearly two percent since the previous day due to low volume. If buyers can seize the initiative, we might see it reach the $21,000 mark, or we might see it fall to the $20,400 level," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

    Ethereum, ether, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
    3 / 8

    Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, plunged four percent to $1,523.6 with a market capitalisation of $187.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $15.8 billion in the last 24 hours.

    4 / 8

    On Ethereum, Patel said, "The price of ETH needs to stay above the $1,500 level for it to rally towards $1,700 in the coming days."

    Dogecoin, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
    5 / 8

    Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, plummeted 11.7 percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at $14.2 billion. The trade volume was at $1.4 billion.

    Solana, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
    Solana

    Solana | Solana nosedived almost 17 percent to $26.9 with a market capitalisation of $9.7 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $2.9 billion in the last 24 hours.

    shiba inu, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
    7 / 8

    Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 7.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.2 billion. The trade volume was $362.4 million in the last 24 hours.

    Polygon, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
    Polygon

    Polygon | Polygon fell 6.8 percent to $1.1 with a market capitalisation of $10 billion. The trade volume was $1.6 million in the last 24 hours.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

