Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin and Ethereum rise, most other tokens extend gains

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies rose on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $811.8 billion, with a volume of $36.7 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.7 percent to $16,862.8. Its market value stood at $324.4 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $22.2 billion.

"Bitcoin saw a surge in value, rising above the $16,800 mark after reaching a low of $16,383 on Monday. This increase in response might be due to the latest policy decision from the Bank of Japan. Bitcoin also surpassed the important resistance level of $16,700, reaching a four-day high. If Bitcoin can maintain this momentum, we may see it move toward the $17,000 mark in the coming days," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co- founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 2.1 percent to $1,211.3 with a market capitalisation of $148.2 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "The next immediate resistance level for Ethereum is at $1,250, while support is at $1,150."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 0.9 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $9.8 billion. The trade volume was at $415.5 billion.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 1.2 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.6 billion. The trade volume was $107.8 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana rose 0.5 percent to $12.2 with a market capitalisation of $4.5 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $173.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell marginally with a market capitalisation of nearly $7 billion. The trade volume was nearly $313.5 million in the last 24 hours.