Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin above 28k, Ethereum and other tokens gain

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies gained in trade on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.16 trillion, with a volume of $31.66 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 3.79 percent to $28,129.0. Its market value stood at $544.87 billion. The trade volume was at $15.45 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethereum or Ether, rose 3.43 percent to $1,910 with a market capitalisation of $229.73 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.62 billion in the last 24 hours.