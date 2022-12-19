Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens fall

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies fell on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $812.1 billion, with a volume of $21.4 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, was marginally down at $16,725.8 on the last count. Its market value stood at $322.8 billion. The trade volume was at $11.6 billion. The token has fallen nearly one percent in the last seven days.

"To regain the initiative, bulls must push the price above the $16,800 level. However, it is unlikely that we will see a quick reversal at this time, as Bitcoin has not yet gathered enough strength," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.2 percent to $1,183.8 with a market capitalisation of $145.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $3.8 billion in the last 24 hours. The token has slumped 5.3 percent in the last one week.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum experienced significant outflows due to increased selling pressure. Its resistance is currently at the $1,222 level, while support is at the $1,160 level, which could help buyers regain momentum."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 1.3 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at almost $10.4 billion. The trade volume was at $264.1 million.

Solana | Solana plunged 4.6 percent to $4.6 with a market capitalisation of $4.6 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $116.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 1.3 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.7 billion. The trade volume was $179.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 0.4 percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $7.1 billion. The trade volume was $181.1 million in the last 24 hours.