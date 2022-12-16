Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum down over 1%, most other tokens fall

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies fell on Friday. "The market's reaction to the recent interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve may have contributed to this drop," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex. The global crypto market cap stood at $849.3 billion, with a volume of $33.5 billion in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped from their monthly highs touched earlier this weak.

1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.8 percent to $17,389.6. Its market value stood at $334.9 billion. The trade volume was at $19.8 billion.

2 / 8

"After following a five-week's high above the $18,000 level on Wednesday, Bitcoin slipped with increasing selling pressure on Thursday. Bitcoin's support is currently at $17,100, and its resistance is at $17,550. Until Bitcoin is above $18,000, bears may have more influence than bulls," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co Founder of Mudrex.

3 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, too fell 1.7 percent to $1,269.6 with a market capitalisation of $155.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

4 / 8

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum's support is at $1,150, and its resistance is at $1,350, which could attract buyers back to the market."

5 / 8

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell two percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $11.4 billion. The trade volume was at $361 million.

6 / 8

Solana | Solana fell 2.5 percent to nearly $14 with a market capitalisation of $5.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $225.9 million in the last 24 hours.

7 / 8

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 0.9 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.9 billion. The trade volume was $83.9 million in the last 24 hours.

8 / 8

Polygon | Polygon fell 1.5 percent to $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $7.7 billion. The trade volume was $208.6 billion in the last 24 hours.