Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Ethereum and other tokens extend gains

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies extended gains on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.1 trillion, with a volume of $64.9 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 5.8 percent to $25,739.8. Its market value stood at $499.8 billion. The trade volume was at $35.9 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 3.9 percent to $1,715.8 with a market capitalisation of $210.3 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $14.9 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, gained 4.5 percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $9.8 billion. The trade volume was at $458.2 million.

Solana | Solana gained three percent to $20.1 with a market capitalisation of $7.8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $440.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu increased 2.7 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.3 billion. The trade volume was $241.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 5.07 percent with a market capitalisation of $10.3 billion. The trade volume was $1 billion in the last 24 hours.