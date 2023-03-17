Breaking News
X
Latest from TCS CEO's press conference: Catch LIVE updates
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newscryptocurrency NewsCrypto Price Today: Bitcoin Ethereum and other tokens extend gains

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Ethereum and other tokens extend gains

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Ethereum and other tokens extend gains
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Mar 17, 2023 8:18:35 AM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies extended gains on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.1 trillion, with a volume of $64.9 billion in the past 24 hours.

bitcoin, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, bitcoin prices October 13
Image count1 / 6

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 5.8 percent to $25,739.8. Its market value stood at $499.8 billion. The trade volume was at $35.9 billion.

Ethereum, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, ethereum prices October 13
Image count2 / 6

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 3.9 percent to $1,715.8 with a market capitalisation of $210.3 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $14.9 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Dogecoin prices October 13
Image count3 / 6

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, gained 4.5 percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $9.8 billion. The trade volume was at $458.2 million.

Solana, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Solana prices October 13
Image count4 / 6

Solana | Solana gained three percent to $20.1 with a market capitalisation of $7.8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $440.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Shiba Inu prices October 13
Image count5 / 6

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu increased 2.7 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.3 billion. The trade volume was $241.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Polygon prices October 13
Image count6 / 6

Polygon | Polygon rose 5.07 percent with a market capitalisation of $10.3 billion. The trade volume was $1 billion in the last 24 hours.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

A look at the banks crypto firms can turn to after Silvergate and Signature shut down

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X