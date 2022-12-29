Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum down 1%, other tokens move lower

SUMMARY Major cryptocurrencies moved lower on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $795.1 billion, with a volume of $30.7 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell nearly one percent to $16,530.7. Its market value stood at $318.6 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $16.8 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether fell 1.7 percent to $1,189.4 at the last count, with a market capitalisation of $145.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $5 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, slumped 3.4 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $9.4 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $474.6 billion.

Solana | Solana plunged 12 percent to $9.6 with a market capitalisation of $3.6 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $483.7 billion in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 2.7 percent with a market capitalisation of almost $4.4 billion. The trade volume was $117.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon slumped 3.3 percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $6.8 billion. The trade volume was $197.9 million in the last 24 hours.

