Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum up, other tokens move mixed

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $795.6 billion, with a volume of $26.4 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.5 percent to $16,617.6. Its market value stood at $319.6 billion. The trade volume was at $14 billion. The token has lose 1.2 percent in the last seven days.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 0.6 percent to $1,199.2 with a market capitalisation of $146.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $3.9 billion in the last 24 hours. The token has fallen 1.8 percent in the past one week.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 0.4 percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $9.4 billion. The trade volume was at $272.9 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 1.9 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.4 billion. The trade volume was $149 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana fell 0.2 percent to $9.6 with a market capitalisation of $3.5 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $929 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 1.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.7 billion. The trade volume was nearly $175.2 million in the last 24 hours.

