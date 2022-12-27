Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise, other tokens move higher

SUMMARY Major cryptocurrencies moved higher on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $813 billion, with a volume of $22.4 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.1 percent to $16,869. Its market value stood at $324.8 billion. The trade volume was at $12.7 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 0.2 percent to $1,223 with a market capitalisation of $149.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $3.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 0.2 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.6 billion. The trade volume was $55.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana fell one percent to $11.3 with a market capitalisation of $4.2 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $137.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 1.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.1 billion. The trade volume was $167.9 million in the last 24 hours.