English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homephotos Newscryptocurrency News

Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise, other tokens move higher

Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise, other tokens move higher

Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise, other tokens move higher
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Dec 27, 2022 8:04:43 AM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show

SUMMARY

Major cryptocurrencies moved higher on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $813 billion, with a volume of $22.4 billion in the past 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
1 / 5

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.1 percent to $16,869. Its market value stood at $324.8 billion. The trade volume was at $12.7 billion. 

CNBCTV18
2 / 5

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 0.2 percent to $1,223 with a market capitalisation of $149.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $3.5 billion in the last 24 hours. 

CNBCTV18
3 / 5

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 0.2 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.6 billion. The trade volume was $55.2 million in the last 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
4 / 5

Solana | Solana fell one percent to $11.3 with a market capitalisation of $4.2 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $137.5 million in the last 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
5 / 5

Polygon | Polygon rose 1.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.1 billion. The trade volume was $167.9 million in the last 24 hours.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

A round up of the biggest crypto hacks and attacks of 2022

arrow down