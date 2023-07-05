Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum drops over 1%

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies dropped on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at 1.22 trillion, with a volume of nearly $30.09 billion in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.51 percent to $31,016.60. Its market value stood at $599.12 billion. The trade volume was at $11.54 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, lost 2.34 percent to $1,915.25 with a market capitalisation of $232.81 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.05 billion in the last 24 hours.