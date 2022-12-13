Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise, other tokens trade mixed ahead of US inflation data

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Tuesday. "The uncertainty surrounding the U.S inflation figures has caused some hesitation among traders and investors, leading to the sideways movement of the prices of both BTC and ETH," said Edul Patel of Mudrex. The global crypto market cap stood at $845.4 billion, with a volume of $35.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.1 percent to $17,125.5. Its market value stood at $330 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $17.8 billion.

"Bitcoin rose above the $17,000 level in the past 24 hours, but failed to break through the $17,300 level. The immediate support for BTC is at $17,050, and the resistance is at $17,250, said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 0.9 percent to $1,257.6 with a market capitalisation of $155.2 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $4.7 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "If the bulls can maintain their presence in the market, a breakout above the $1,300 level may be possible. However, if ETH falls from its current level, the next support level would be at $1,251."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at $11.8 billion. The trade volume was at $527.7 billion.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell two percent with a market capitalisation of $4.8 billion. The trade volume was $100.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana fell 1.6 percent to $12.8 with a market capitalisation of $4.8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $176.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 0.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.8 billion. The trade volume was nearly $220.5 million in the last 24 hours.