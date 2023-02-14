Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum extend losses

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies extended losses on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1 trillion, with a volume of $57.2 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.2 percent to $21,721.. Its market value stood at $419.9 billion. The trade volume was at $23.2 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 1 percent to $1,499.7 with a market capitalisation of $183.9 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $9 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, gained 0.1 percent to $0.8. Its market value stood at $10.8 billion. The trade volume was at $721.8 million.

Solana | Solana rose 0.2 percent to $20.7 with a market capitalisation of $7.9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $637 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 2.7 with a market capitalisation of $6.8 billion. The trade volume was $328.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 3.66 percent to $1.2 with a market capitalisation of $10.3 billion. The trade volume was $715.7 million in the last 24 hours.