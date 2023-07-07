Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum fall, Solana gains nearly 1.5%

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies fell on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at 1.17 trillion, with a volume of nearly $46.86 billion in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.69 percent to 30,071.2. Its market value stood at $584.61 billion. The trade volume was at $22.48 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 3.04 percent to $1,852.56 with a market capitalisation of $222.91 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $9.67 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, was down 3.53 percent. Its market value stood at $9.14 billion. The trade volume was at $289.27 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 4.39 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.25 billion. The trade volume was $131.74 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana gained 1.46 percent to $19.79 with a market capitalisation of $7.99 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $939.66 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon dropped 1.59 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.16 billion. The trade volume was $402.62 million in the last 24 hours.

"Despite the slight selling pressure in the last 24 hours, the global crypto market capitalization continues to remain above $1.2 trillion. The crypto fear and greed index, too, continues to remain in the greed zone with a score of 55/100, down 1 point from yesterday. This selling pressure could be attributed to stronger-than-expected employment data in the US ADP private employment report. This could increase the possibility of another interest rate hike by the feds, which is driving the investor sentiment away from risk-on assets," said Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures.