Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum fall, Solana gains nearly 1.5%

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies fell on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at 1.17 trillion, with a volume of nearly $46.86 billion in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.69 percent to 30,071.2. Its market value stood at $584.61 billion. The trade volume was at $22.48 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 3.04 percent to $1,852.56 with a market capitalisation of $222.91 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $9.67 billion in the last 24 hours.