Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens gain

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies gained on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at 1.19 trillion, with a volume of nearly $26.43 billion in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, gained 0.69 percent to 30,666.8. Its market value stood at $595.18 billion. The trade volume was at $11.75 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 0.31 percent to $1,883.81 with a market capitalisation of $226.43 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, was up 0.35 percent. Its market value stood at $9.17 billion. The trade volume was at $138.92 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.66 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.45 billion. The trade volume was $68.13 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana gained 0.37 percent to $22.01 with a market capitalisation of $8.88 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $393.02 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon dropped 0.78 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.90 billion. The trade volume was $320.44 million in the last 24 hours.

"The crypto market has remained flat for another day. The global crypto market capitalisation is at $1.24 trillion, up 0.4 percent since yesterday. The crypto fear and greed index has jumped 7 points, moving further into the greed zone with a score of 64/100. This could be attributed to the continued investor optimism due to an upward revision of year-end BTC targets by Standard Chartered," said Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk.