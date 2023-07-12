CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newscryptocurrency NewsCrypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens gain

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens gain

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens gain
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 11:57:56 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies gained on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at 1.19 trillion, with a volume of nearly $26.43 billion in the last 24 hours.

Re-examining the Bitcoin scam case, says Karnataka Home Minister
Image count1 / 7
Show More
Show More

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, gained 0.69 percent to 30,666.8. Its market value stood at $595.18 billion. The trade volume was at $11.75 billion.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 7
Show More
Show More

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 0.31 percent to $1,883.81 with a market capitalisation of $226.43 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5 billion in the last 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 7
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X