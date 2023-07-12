Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens gain

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies gained on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at 1.19 trillion, with a volume of nearly $26.43 billion in the last 24 hours.

1 / 7

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, gained 0.69 percent to 30,666.8. Its market value stood at $595.18 billion. The trade volume was at $11.75 billion.

2 / 7

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 0.31 percent to $1,883.81 with a market capitalisation of $226.43 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5 billion in the last 24 hours.