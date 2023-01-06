Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and most other tokens edge lower

SUMMARY Crypto Price Today: Most cryptocurrencies fell on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $818 billion, with a volume of $27.3 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, traded nearly flat at $16,827.5. Its market value stood at $324.5 billion. The trade volume was at $13.6 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.3 percent to $1,251.2 with a market capitalisation of $153.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $3.9 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, slipped nearly two percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $9.5 billion. The trade volume was at $376.2 billion.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 0.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.6 billion. The trade volume was $266.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana fell 0.1 percent to $13.2 with a market capitalisation of $4.9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $187.6 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon slipped nearly two percent with a market capitalisation of $6.9 billion. The trade volume was $192.5 million in the last 24 hours.

