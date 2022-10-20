    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin trading above $19,000, Ethereum below $1,300

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Crypto Price Today: Most cryptocurrencies fell on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $920.8 billion, with a volume of $45.2 million in the past 24 hours.

    Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.7 percent to $19,118.3. Its market value stood at $367 billion. The trade volume was at $23.4 billion.

    "The price of BTC is rangebound and is unable to figure out a clear direction as bulls and bears are struggling to dominate the market. Currently, BTC is trading at just above the $19,000 level. There are chances that bears might attempt to challenge the immediate support at $18,843. However, the first sign of strength may attract further buying towards the $20,500 level," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex.

    Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.2 percent to $1,291.6 with a market capitalisation of $158.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.7 billion in the last 24 hours.

    On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum has been changing hands at the $1,280 level. Any slip below the current level could take ETH towards its immediate support at $1,263 and then $1,190."

    Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 1.1 percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at $7.9 billion. The trade volume was at $295.7 billion.

    Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.5 billion. The trade volume was $162.2 million in the last 24 hours.

    Solana | Solana slipped 2.1 percent to $29.2 with a market capitalisation of $10.5 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $766.9 million in the last 24 hours.

    Polygon | Polygon slumped 2.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.4 billion. The trade volume was $455.2 million in the last 24 hours.

